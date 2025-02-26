iifl-logo-icon 1
RailTel Wins ₹111.43 Crore Signalling Contract from South Central Railway

26 Feb 2025 , 04:42 PM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd along with its consortium has received a Work Order of ₹111.43 crore (inclusive of taxes) from South Central Railway. The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, February 25.

The work includes installation of new automatic block signalling system in Nandalur-Reniguntuta Junction section in Guntakal division. The project was awarded to complete the contract by August 16, 2026 to improve railway signalling and telecommunication infrastructure in the area.

RailTel, on the other hand, posted a 4.7% YoY growth in net profit, at ₹65 crore. The company’s revenue from operations grew 14.8% YoY to ₹767.6 crore as compared to ₹668.4 crore in Q3 FY24.

While revenues increased, EBITDA of the company was lower by 6.6% YoY at ₹121 crore, contrasting with ₹129.7 crore in the year ago quarter. EBITDA margin declined by 360 basis points to 15.8% in Q3 FY24, which suggests decline in operational profitability. RailTel’s new contract further cements its position as a key player in enhancing India’s railway infrastructure through the implementation of advanced signalling technologies.

