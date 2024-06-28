Reliance Industries crosses ₹21 Lakh Crore in market capitalization

Reliance Industries Ltd’s market value has exceeded ₹21 lakh crore, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian company to achieve this valuation.
At the time of writing on June 28, 2024 at 3:06 pm shares of Reliance Industries Ltd is trading at 3129 which is a 2.23% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 23% in the last one year, and 20% since the beginning of the year.
The stock surge followed the announcement by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd of new unlimited plans effective from July 3. The new tariffs range from ₹189 for 2 GB/month to ₹3,599 for a 2.5 GB/day annual plan, with unlimited 5G data included for plans offering 2 GB/day and above.
