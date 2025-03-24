iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Industries Seals ₹382.73 Crore Stake Purchase in Nauyaan Shipyard

24 Mar 2025 , 12:35 PM

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced the completion of company’s step-down wholly owned subsidiary Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited’s acquisition. NTPL has purchased a 74% equity in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd (NSPL) from Welspun Corp Limited for a total consideration of ₹382.73 crore.

After this transaction, Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd. will be a stepdown subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Facilitation of unsecured loan of ₹93.66 crore to NSPL at arm’s length basis by NTPL before takeover. RIL said applications are being filed with requisite authorities to get required regulatory approvals as per terms of NSPL’s existing contracts.

For the quarter ended December, its consolidated net profit came in at ₹18,540 crore, 7% higher as compared to ₹17,265 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue grew by 6.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal to ₹2.40 lakh crore, from ₹2.25 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA rose 7.7% YoY to ₹43,789 crore, up from ₹40,656 crore in Q3FY24. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 18.3% versus 18.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance of RIL’s Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) Segment shows the revenue was ₹1.49 lakh crore against ₹1.41 lakh crore in Q3FY24. Segment EBITDA rose to ₹14,402 crore against ₹14,064 crore during the same period last year. EBITDA margin marginally declined to 9.6% vs 10% YoY. The deal fits practically in the part of the company to develop in the shipyard and maritime industry.

Related Tags

  • Nauyaan Shipyard
  • Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd
  • Reliance Industries
  • Reliance Industries Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Images

India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Images

Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|11:46 AM
Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|07:09 AM
SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.