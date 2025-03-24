Reliance Industries Seals ₹382.73 Crore Stake Purchase in Nauyaan Shipyard

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced the completion of company’s step-down wholly owned subsidiary Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited’s acquisition. NTPL has purchased a 74% equity in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd (NSPL) from Welspun Corp Limited for a total consideration of ₹382.73 crore.

After this transaction, Nauyaan Shipyard Private Ltd. will be a stepdown subsidiary of Reliance Industries. Facilitation of unsecured loan of ₹93.66 crore to NSPL at arm’s length basis by NTPL before takeover. RIL said applications are being filed with requisite authorities to get required regulatory approvals as per terms of NSPL’s existing contracts.

For the quarter ended December, its consolidated net profit came in at ₹18,540 crore, 7% higher as compared to ₹17,265 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue grew by 6.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal to ₹2.40 lakh crore, from ₹2.25 lakh crore in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA rose 7.7% YoY to ₹43,789 crore, up from ₹40,656 crore in Q3FY24. EBITDA margin improved marginally to 18.3% versus 18.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Performance of RIL’s Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) Segment shows the revenue was ₹1.49 lakh crore against ₹1.41 lakh crore in Q3FY24. Segment EBITDA rose to ₹14,402 crore against ₹14,064 crore during the same period last year. EBITDA margin marginally declined to 9.6% vs 10% YoY. The deal fits practically in the part of the company to develop in the shipyard and maritime industry.