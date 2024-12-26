Reliance Retail Signs Consumer Safety Pledge on National Consumer Day

Reliance Retail, which is the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, had joined hands with the government to keep consumer safety atop by signing the Consumer Safety Pledge on National Consumer Day.

Under the department of consumer affairs of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, this pledge focuses on developing safety measures to ensure the products are safe enough.

The event was held in New Delhi and witnessed the presence of major dignitaries including Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State B L Verma, and Department Secretary Nidhi Khare. Ravi Gandhi, President & Chief Public Policy & Regulatory Officer, Reliance Retail, signed the pledge on behalf of the company.

Reliance Retail vowed to take tangible actions in the form of:

Elimination of unsafe products from the market.

Collaboration with regulatory authorities to maintain safety standards.

Training sellers on their obligation to offer safe products.

Enabling consumers to raise safety concerns on the appropriate channels.

This includes Reliance Retail’s channels such as JioMart, AJIO, Reliance Digital, and Netmeds. Minister B L Verma said this was a significant move towards making the environment safer for consumers and appreciated the work done by the Consumer Affairs Department.

Reliance Retail would harness advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to track the product safety and work in partnership with agencies such as Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to address the safety concerns. National Consumer Day on 24th December reminds and makes Indians aware of protection of consumer rights and emphasizes the need for consumer responsibilities also.