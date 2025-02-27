iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL Secures ₹135.66 Crore EPC Contract for Bhusaval-Khandwa Section

27 Feb 2025 , 10:37 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), a public sector company, has awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for a contract amount of ₹135.66 crore. The contract is for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts (SPs), and sub-sectioning posts (SSPs) in the Bhusaval-Khandwa of the Central Railway. This will be done in EPC mode to aid the railway section in achieving that 3,000 MT loading target.

The contract includes the installation of 2 x 25 KV traction system with Scott Connected Transformers for better railway electrification efficiency. The project is anticipated to be completed within a period of 24 months, fortifying the railway’s power infrastructure.

RVNL registered a net profit of ₹311.6 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, a 13.1% year-on-year (YoY) decline from ₹358.6 crore in the same period of FY24. The company reported a 2.6% YoY drop in revenue, with ₹4,567.4 crore in revenue during the quarter compared to ₹4,689.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization) in Q3 FY25 was down 3.9% YoY to ₹239.4 crore from ₹249 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin was stable at 5.2% in the quarter, compared to 5.3% in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The recent project award highlights the role of RVNL in strengthening railway infrastructure while its financial performance is driven by short-term revenue challenges in the current fiscal.

Related Tags

  • EPC Contract
  • Letter of Acceptance
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd News
  • railway contract
  • RVNL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RVNL Secures ₹135.66 Crore EPC Contract for Bhusaval-Khandwa Section

RVNL Secures ₹135.66 Crore EPC Contract for Bhusaval-Khandwa Section

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|10:37 PM
Tata Power’s TP Solar Wins ₹632 Crore SECI Contract for Solar Modules

Tata Power’s TP Solar Wins ₹632 Crore SECI Contract for Solar Modules

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|10:27 PM
Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Tata Power Signs ₹30,000 Crore MoU for 5,000 MW Renewable Projects in Assam

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:56 PM
Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Paytm Partners with AI Startup Perplexity to Enhance Financial Search Experience

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:36 PM
Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Welspun One Launches ₹1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Expand Fund 2 Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Feb 2025|02:24 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.