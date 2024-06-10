RVNL gets new Rs 495 crore order from NTPC

On June 6, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) announced a ₹495 Crore contract award from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The contract designates RVNL as the Project Execution Agency (PEA) for completing civil and HM works at the Barrage Complex, including part of the Head Race Tunnel (HRT) package, for the 3×40 MW Rammam Hydro Electric Project Stage-III. The contract specifies a completion period of 66 months.

For Q4 ending March 31, 2024, RVNL reported a 33.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹478.6 Crore, up from ₹359 Crore in the same quarter of FY23.

Revenue from operations rose 17.4% to ₹6,714 Crore, compared to ₹5,719.8 Crore in the previous fiscal year’s corresponding period. EBITDA increased 21.8% to ₹456.4 Crore, up from ₹374.6 Crore year-on-year, with an EBITDA margin of 6.8%, up from 6.6% in the previous fiscal period.



