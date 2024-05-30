iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

RVNL gets new Rs 38 crore project

30 May 2024 , 12:37 PM

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has secured a new project valued at ₹38.10 Crore from South East Central Railway. As a result of the project win, RVNL shares experienced a 2% rise in early trading today, May 30.

At the time of writing, the shares were trading at ₹381.15 which is a 1.44% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 229% in the last one year, and 109% since the beginning of the year. On May 27, 2024, RVNL shares reached a 52-week high of ₹399.70, and on May 31, 2023, they reached a 52-week low of ₹110.50.

RVNL received a Letter of Acceptance from South East Central Railway for a project involving auto signalling with electronic interlocking between Champa and Sakti sections, including various installation and construction works. The project, costing ₹38.10 Crore, is to be completed within 15 months.

Earlier in May, RVNL won a ₹148 Crore contract from South Eastern Railway for upgrading the electric traction system in the Kharagpur division.

RVNL also became the lowest bidder for a Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation project, involving the construction of six elevated metro stations in Nagpur. This project is valued at ₹187.34 Crore and is expected to be completed in 30 months.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com 

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/
 
For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx
 
For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
  • RVNL
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.