Samsung Names TM Roh as Interim Head of Consumer Electronics

Samsung Electronics said TM Roh, the head of its mobile business, will temporarily take on an expanded role overseeing the company’s consumer electronics division. This decision comes following the death of co-CEO Han Jong-Hee in March from cardiac arrest. Roh will head Device Experience (DX) division, which covers Samsung’s home appliances, visual displays, health and medical and network business.

Samsung’s mobile division will remain under his aegis alongside these new responsibilities. Samsung’s board will later vote to approve a formal successor to han to be installed as permanent leader.

Choi Won-joon, who leads research and development and also global operation of Samsung’s mobile business, has been named chief operating officer (COO) of the division in a newly set-up role. The reshuffle will lighten the load on Jun Young-hyun, Samsung’s other CEO, who oversees the company’s key semiconductor business.

Since Han’s death, Jun Young-hyun has served as the company’s only chief executive. Samsung’s broader strategy, despite changes in its leadership, has continued under the direction of Jay Y. Lee, the company’s executive chairman and a member of the founding family.

The restructuring comes at a crucial point as Samsung races SK Hynix Inc. in the artificial intelligence memory space, serving tech behemoths such as Nvidia. As it seeks to retain its leadership in consumer technology, Samsung is also facing growing challenges from Apple and Chinese handset makers.