Sensex and Nifty in Green

On August 20, 2024, the Indian stock market exhibited strong positive momentum, with both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, trading in the green. At the time of writing, Sensex advanced by 422 points, or 0.53%, reaching 80,847, while Nifty rose by 140 points, or 0.59%, to settle at 24,717. The broader market participation reflected this bullish trend, with 1,985 stocks advancing, 1,391 declining, and 86 remaining unchanged.

Among the top gainers in the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank, which contributed significantly to the index’s rise. On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, M&M, and ITC were the top losers, witnessing declines amid the overall positive market sentiment. Notably, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Sun Pharma hit their 52-week highs, indicating strong investor confidence in these stocks.

In the Nifty, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, and Shriram Finance led the gains, while ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, and Cipla were the top underperformers. Shriram Finance, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, and TCS also reached their 52-week highs, further showcasing their robust performance. Additionally, the BSE Midcap index saw a 0.6% rise, driven by gains in Torrent Power, JSW Energy, and Union Bank of India.