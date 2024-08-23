iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sensex and Nifty trade flat

23 Aug 2024 , 02:03 PM

In today’s market the Indian benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat at the time of writing the news

At 1:30 pm on August 23, 2024, the Sensex is trading at 81,096, reflecting a 0.05% gain, which is an addition of 43.20 points. The Nifty is trading at 24,836, showing a 0.10% increase, or a 25.25 point gain from the previous close.

During the trading session, 1,819 shares advanced, 1,524 shares declined, and 88 shares remained unchanged, indicating a slightly positive market breadth.

The top gainers on the Sensex include Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma, which showed strong performance in today’s trading. On the other hand, Wipro, TCS, Asian Paints, and HCL Tech were among the top losers on the Sensex, experiencing declines during the session.

On the Nifty, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp led the gains, indicating robust market interest in these stocks. The major losers on the Nifty were ONGC, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and TCS, which faced selling pressure.

Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals, and HDFC Life reached their 52-week highs, highlighting their strong upward momentum in today’s market.

Sector-wise, the auto, power, and capital goods sectors each posted gains of 0.5%, while the realty, media, and IT sectors saw declines ranging from 0.5% to 2%.

 

Related Tags

  • market update
  • Mid Market
  • Mid market commentary
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.