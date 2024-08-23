Sensex and Nifty trade flat

In today’s market the Indian benchmark index Sensex and Nifty are trading flat at the time of writing the news

At 1:30 pm on August 23, 2024, the Sensex is trading at 81,096, reflecting a 0.05% gain, which is an addition of 43.20 points. The Nifty is trading at 24,836, showing a 0.10% increase, or a 25.25 point gain from the previous close.

During the trading session, 1,819 shares advanced, 1,524 shares declined, and 88 shares remained unchanged, indicating a slightly positive market breadth.

The top gainers on the Sensex include Tata Motors, M&M, ICICI Bank, and Sun Pharma, which showed strong performance in today’s trading. On the other hand, Wipro, TCS, Asian Paints, and HCL Tech were among the top losers on the Sensex, experiencing declines during the session.

On the Nifty, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Hero MotoCorp led the gains, indicating robust market interest in these stocks. The major losers on the Nifty were ONGC, Wipro, LTIMindtree, and TCS, which faced selling pressure.

Bajaj Auto, Apollo Hospitals, and HDFC Life reached their 52-week highs, highlighting their strong upward momentum in today’s market.

Sector-wise, the auto, power, and capital goods sectors each posted gains of 0.5%, while the realty, media, and IT sectors saw declines ranging from 0.5% to 2%.