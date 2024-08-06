Skanray Partners with Tata Elxsi for Surgical Imaging Software

Tata Elxsi Ltd today said Skanray has chosen the company as a strategic partner for advanced surgical imaging core technology and software platform development.

Tata Elxsi will develop a software platform that will support all imaging, critical care and surgical systems of Skanray family, offering interoperability, compatibility and multi-modal functionality, the company said in a release.

The platform will incorporate the latest technologies and process efficiencies from AI and GenAI.

Mysore-based Skanray is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic imaging, critical care and surgical space.