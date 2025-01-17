iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiggy Ventures Into Sports With New Subsidiary

17 Jan 2025 , 09:46 PM

Swiggy got the nod from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to form Swiggy Sports, wholly-owned subsidiary majorly dealing in sports and recreations. Swiggy Sports was also announced when the company issued its July-September earnings report, mentioning that it had picked up a pickleball team in November 2023.

Swiggy Sports’s ventures will include ownership of sports teams, talent creation activities, event management, facility management, career services, and acquiring broadcasting and sponsorship rights. The company will further enhance sports events by innovative business models, indicating the commitment to the sports ecosystem.

In November 2023, Swiggy acquired Team Mumbai in the World Pickleball League (WPBL), India’s first global franchise-based pickleball league. WPBL was co-founded by former tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar. WPBL is set to hold its inaugural season from January 24 to February 2, 2025.

According to an official filing, the share capital for Swiggy Sports is set at ₹1 lakh. Swiggy has also recently launched the SNACC app, which delivers quick food and beverages within 15 minutes in select areas of Bengaluru. Instamart, Swiggy’s grocery delivery service, is now operational in 76 cities and will soon have a standalone app while remaining accessible through the Swiggy platform.

