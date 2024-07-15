iifl-logo

Tata Group to retain Air India leadership Post-Vistara merger

15 Jul 2024 , 03:39 PM

The Tata Group plans to keep Air India’s current top management in place after merging with Vistara Airlines to ensure leadership continuity.

According to The Economic Times, Campbell Wilson will continue as CEO, Nipun Aggarwal will remain Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, and Sanjay Sharma will stay as Chief Financial Officer.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan is expected to return to Singapore Airlines, while Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Deepak Rajawat, is likely to join the newly merged entity. This strategy is intended to maintain stability and operational efficiency within the expanded organization.

The merger received approval from the Competition Commission of India in September 2023, positioning Air India to potentially become India’s largest international carrier and the second-largest domestic airline after IndiGo.

Under the merger agreement, Singapore Airlines will invest ₹2,059 Crore into Air India’s expanded share capital, acquiring a 25.1% stake. Tata Sons will hold the remaining 74.9% stake in the combined entity.

Established in 1868 and headquartered in Mumbai, the Tata Group is India’s largest conglomerate, with operations in over 100 countries. The Tata Group’s diverse portfolio includes Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Power, among others.

As of July 2024, the Tata Group has 29 publicly listed companies with a combined market capitalization of ₹32.2 trillion (US$386 billion). The group’s sectors span IT services, automotive, steel, and hospitality, reflecting its extensive global presence and influence.

