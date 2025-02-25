iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Power to Invest ₹30,000 Crore in Assam for 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects

25 Feb 2025 , 09:46 PM

Tata Power Ltd, a global energy player with the presence in utility sector and renewable power, on Wednesday has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam government at the Advantage Assam 2.0–Invest in Assam summit, in Guwahati, to be the preferred partner for development of renewable and clean energy projects of up to 5,000 MW capacity.

The projects will comprise solar, wind, hydro and energy storage systems, and estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore is expected over the next five years. The Assam government will also help in identifying and providing around 20,000 acres of encumbrance-free government land on a lease basis for project development.

Private land acquisition support will also be provided for setting up renewable energy infrastructure. The state will ensure seamless transmission connectivity and also push for setting up Renewable Energy Parks through state agencies.

The initiative will also involve developing Group Captive sites to provide clean energy to industries and tea gardens in alignment with Assam’s land allotment and industrial policies.

Relief to the renewable sector, the government has promised single-window clearances for statutory approvals, providing financial support and working with research institutions to promote innovation in the renewable sector.

The introduction of skill development programs will help to ensure the creation of a trained workforce that can operate the projects and implement them.

Earlier this month, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) signed another MoU with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) to foster the adoption of renewable energy and improve the energy efficiency in the state

Increasing roofs-solar under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGY) will be the key area of partnership. The project is expected to create 3,000 direct job opportunities supporting Assam’s clean energy transition and economic development.

Commenting on this development, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “This partnership will boost Assam’s energy security, trigger economic growth and create new job opportunities by harnessing the renewable energy resources in the state.

