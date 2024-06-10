TCS launches AI services platform

On June 7, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched AI WisdomNext, a platform aggregating multiple GenAI services into a single interface, aiding rapid adoption of next-gen technologies at scale.

AI WisdomNext aims to lower barriers for customers in developing and launching business solutions, allowing real-time experimentation across various LLM models (vendor, internal, and open-source).

TCS stated that the platform helps customers leverage GenAI to unlock data potential, drive innovation, improve efficiency, and gain a competitive edge. A survey by TCS highlighted that while AI and generative AI are crucial, businesses struggle to choose the right models and paths to transformation.

AI WisdomNext enables businesses to reuse existing components to accelerate design, per the AI for Business study. TCS has already implemented the platform for large customers, including two US-based firms and a UK bank.

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/