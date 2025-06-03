Torrent Power inks long-term LNG pact with BP Singapore

Torrent Power stated that it has entered into a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with BP Singapore Pte Ltd. The agreement is for the supply of up to 0.41 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) of LNG from 2027 to 2036. BP Singapore is a subsidiary of global integrated energy company BP.

Torrent Power will utilise the LNG procured under this agreement to operate its 2,730 MW combined cycle gas-based power plants (GBPPs) in India.

The company could be able to cater to the country’s increasing power demand, support peak demand, and balance the renewables.

This will also aid in Torrent’s Group city distribution (CGD) arm – Torrent Gas Limited’s (TGL) expanding LNG requirement for ensuring a reliable gas supply for commercial and industrial consumers, CNG vehicles, and households.

This agreement reflects a major strategic move, ensuring Torrent’s commitment for clean energy. Additionally, it will contribute to the Government of India’s goal of expanding natural gas share in the overall energy mix to 15% by 2030.

Torrent Power reported a 146.30% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 at ₹1,059.60 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹430.20 Crore.

The company said that the increase in profit was fueled by better contributions from its gas-based power plants and growth.

