Toyota Kirloskar Achieves Record 2024 Sales with 40% Growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) ended the year 2024 with an impressive 29% growth at 29,529 units for December 2024, compared with 22,867 units during December 2023. Total sales within the country stood at 24,887 vehicles, while export sales were reported at 4,642 units

This was TKM’s best annual sales ever achieved at 3,26,329 units which is the highest ever that was 40% higher from 2,33,346 units in the last year. SUVs and MPVs significantly contributed to these results with an increase of 20% against last year’s sales.

With a strong vision for sustainability, reliability, and safety with top resale values in vehicles, people are gravitating towards the brand, increasing TKM’s volume. TKM is upbeat regarding this positive performance and believes the upward momentum shall continue by making its brand presence even stronger with support towards making India shift toward sustainable mobility.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and the Kirloskar Group. The company has its headquarters located in Bidadi, Karnataka, near Bengaluru.