iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

27 Aug 2024 , 10:50 AM

UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has secured a $500 million sustainability-linked loan, collaborating with six banks to achieve this milestone.

This marks UltraTech’s second venture into sustainability-linked financing, following its initial sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021.

The loan reflects UltraTech’s commitment to integrating sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives into its financial strategies.

Currently, UltraTech Cement shares are trading at ₹11,355, reflecting a 0.16% increase from the previous close. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 39% and has gained 8.4% since the start of this year.

The financing aligns with UltraTech’s newly established sustainability-linked financing framework, which will guide future sustainability-linked bonds and loans.

UltraTech’s framework adheres to the sustainability-linked bond principles by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the sustainability-linked loan principles set by the LMA/LSTA/APLMA, receiving validation from S&P Global Ratings.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) served as the exclusive sustainability coordinator and advisor for UltraTech’s sustainability-linked financing framework.

The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.

UltraTech Cement Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, is India’s largest producer of grey cement, ready-mix concrete (RMC), and white cement, with a global standing as the fifth-largest manufacturer.

The company has an installed capacity of 152.70 million tonnes per annum, with an annual sales volume of 119 million tonnes.

UltraTech Cement originated in 1983 as the cement division of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), originally branded as “L&T Cement.” In 2000, L&T sold its cement division, forming a wholly-owned subsidiary to manage the cement assets.

Related Tags

  • Ultratech Cement
  • Ultratech cement news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.