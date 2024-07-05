United Spirits boosts bottling capacity with Transways Exim agreement

On July 4, 2024, United Spirits entered into a leased manufacturing agreement in West Bengal with Transways Exim Private Limited. This agreement includes sub-leasing a production capacity of 216 lakhs BL per annum for IMFL operations. The deal increases United Spirits’ bottling capacity to meet market demand.

As of July 5, 2024, at 3:20 PM, shares of United Spirits are trading at ₹1252, which is a 0.52% decrease from the previous close. The stock has experienced a total dip of 4% over the past year and since the beginning of the year.

United Spirits Limited (USL) is an Indian alcoholic beverages company and the world’s second-largest spirits company by volume. USL is a subsidiary of Diageo and is headquartered at UB Tower in Bangalore, Karnataka. The company exports its products to over 37 countries.