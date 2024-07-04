Vedanta reports production gains in metals

Vedanta Ltd, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal, reported increased production in aluminium, zinc, iron ore, and steel for the June quarter in its latest business update.

Aluminium production rose by 3% to 5,96,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Zinc India saw saleable metal output increase slightly to 2,62,000 tonnes from 2,60,000 tonnes.

Saleable iron ore production increased to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.2 million tonnes year-over-year.

Total saleable steel production rose by 10% to 3,56,000 tonnes.

Zinc International’s mined metal output decreased significantly to 38,000 tonnes from 68,000 tonnes in the first quarter of FY24.

Oil and gas production dropped by 17% to 112,400 boepd, down from 134,900 boepd the previous year.

Power sales increased by 13% to 4,791 million units from 4,256 million units compared to the April-June period of the last financial year.

At the time of writing on July 4, 2024 at 10:26 pm, shares of Vedanta is is currently trading at ₹465.35 which is a 0.31% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 67% in the last one year, and 80% since the beginning of the year.

Vedanta’s promoter entities recently sold 2.6% equity through banks, following nearly 10% equity sales since December 2022, despite earlier statements from Group Chairman Anil Agarwal indicating no such plans.