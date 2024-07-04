Vedanta reports production gains in metals

Vedanta Ltd, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal, reported increased production in aluminium, zinc, iron ore, and steel for the June quarter in its latest business update.
At the time of writing on July 4, 2024 at 10:26 pm, shares of Vedanta is is currently trading at ₹465.35 which is a 0.31% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 67% in the last one year, and 80% since the beginning of the year.
Vedanta’s promoter entities recently sold 2.6% equity through banks, following nearly 10% equity sales since December 2022, despite earlier statements from Group Chairman Anil Agarwal indicating no such plans.
