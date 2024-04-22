Vodafone Idea FPO Nears Halfway Mark on Day 2

The Vodafone Idea FPO will close on Monday, April 22. It began for subscriptions yesterday, Thursday, April 18. On the first day of the share offering, 26% of the Vodafone Idea FPO subscription status was made up of non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).
Retail investors only bid for 6% of the shares allotted to them, as per BSE figures, but the non-institutional investor category received 28% of subscriptions and the QIB quota had 61% at the conclusion of the day.
According to BSE data, 617.46 crore of the 1,260 crore shares that were offered were subscribed for on Friday. On the second day, 49% of the issue was booked.
Of the 360 crore shares allotted to them, QIBs received 93%, while NIIs received 75% of the 270 crore shares allotted to them. The pace went up for retail investors, who received the lion’s share of the offer: 13% of the 630 crore shares were subscribed for.
The Vodafone Idea FPO’s total offer size is made up of up to ₹18,000 Crore worth of newly issued equity shares. The Vodafone Idea FPO price range is set at between ₹10 and ₹11 per unit. With a minimum bid limit of 1,298 equity shares, bids may be placed in multiples of 1,298 equity shares.
