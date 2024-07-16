iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zee Entertainment shareholders approve ₹2,000 Crore fundraising

16 Jul 2024 , 01:02 PM

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announced on July 15 that shareholders approved raising ₹2,000 Crores through various methods, including issuing equity shares and qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

The remote e-voting period for this special resolution began on Sunday and concluded on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 5 pm. In a regulatory filing, Zee reported that the e-voting process ended on July 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. (IST).

At the time of writing on July 16, 2024 at 12:35 pm, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is currently trading at ₹157 which is a 1.71% dip than the previous close. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) stock has witnessed a 31% dip in the last one year, and 44% since the beginning of the year.

Ms. Vinita Nair, Senior Partner at M/s. Vinod Kothari & Co., served as the Scrutinizer. The Scrutinizer submitted her report on the Postal Ballot results. Based on the Scrutinizer’s report, shareholders passed the resolution to issue securities worth up to ₹2,000 Crores with the requisite majority. The special resolution for raising up to ₹2,000 Crores was approved by 78.83% of the total polled votes.

Previously, on June 6, Zee announced it would consider fundraising through the issuance of equity shares, private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or other methods, subject to necessary approvals.

The fundraising approval follows Sony’s scrapping of its $10 billion mega merger with Zee earlier in January.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), formerly known as Zee Telefilms, is an Indian media conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai. The company has interests in television, print, internet, film, and mobile content. ZEEL operates 45 channels worldwide. Zee Telefilms was part of the BSE Sensex from 2000 to 2005.

In 2006, the news and regional entertainment channel business was spun off into a separate company, Zee News.

In May 2011, Star Den entered a 50/50 joint venture with Zee Turner and ZEEL to distribute and market all channels owned by the company and ZEEL, as well as their affiliated and third-party channels in India, Nepal, and Bhutan. ZEEL also owns a music label, Zee Music Company.

 

Related Tags

  • Zee entertainment
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.