iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zydus Lifesciences’ Ahmedabad Facility Clears USFDA Inspection with Zero Observations

15 Feb 2025 , 12:14 AM

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has successfully completed an inspection at its Ahmedabad-based facility with zero observations. The company’s Topical Manufacturing facility situated at Changodar in Ahmedabad was inspected for routine surveillance from February 10 to February 14, 2025.

The US health regulator did not raise any observations regarding compliance during the inspection, which ended on February 14, 2025. With this clean USFDA inspection record, investor confidence is likely to cement and the company’s regulatory standing in the US market would get a boost, Zydus Lifesciences said.

Zydus Lifesciences announced it’s Q3 FY25 and net profit grew by 30% YoY. Net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was at ₹1,023 crore, compared to ₹789 crore during same period previous year. The growth in net profit was driven by a massive forex gain of ₹183 crore, which was an impressive 771.42% growth YoY from ₹21 crore in Q3 FY24.

Q3 FY25 performance demonstrated strong operational performance with revenue growing by 17% YoY to ₹5,269 crore. December quarter US formulation sales grew 29% YoY to $285 million. The US market continues to be a significant revenue contributor, accounting for almost 47% of Zydus Lifesciences’ total topline.

In Q3 of FY25, the company reported a Year-on-Year (YoY) increase of 25.9% in Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) to ₹1,387 crore from ₹1,102 crore for the same period last fiscal. The EBITDA margin of the company improved 200 bps YoY to 26.3% in Q3 FY25 from 24.5% in Q3 FY24.

Expenses, on the other hand, were influenced by high sales growth in the US, market share gain in India’s major therapy sectors, and targeted growth in international markets Managing Director Sharvil Patel attributed the financial performance to good execution in the US market, market share gain in some of India’s major therapy segments, as well as demand-driven expansion into international markets. This confirms continuing growth momentum at Zydus Lifesciences, supported by compliance in regulatory and marketing, revenue growth, and increasing market presence.

Related Tags

  • Ahmedabad Facility
  • USFDA
  • Zydus Lifesciences
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Power Secures CoC Approval for VIPL Acquisition

Adani Power Secures CoC Approval for VIPL Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:26 PM
Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

Glenmark Pharma Settles US Legal Dispute Over Generic Zetia

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:15 PM
Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

Easy Trip Planners Wins Madhya Pradesh’s First Inter-City Electric Bus Tender

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|04:09 PM
Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

Bharat Forge’s Kalyani Powertrain to Manufacture Servers with AMD Tech

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|03:57 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 24, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 24, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Feb 2025|01:26 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.