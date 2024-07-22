iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zydus Lifesciences secures USFDA approval for Zituvimet XR

22 Jul 2024 , 09:38 AM

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new drug application (NDA) for a diabetes medication.

The approval is for Zituvimet XR, which consists of sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride in extended-release tablet form.

Zituvimet XR is intended as an adjunct to diet and exercise to help improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. This approval marks a significant milestone as Zydus now has all three NDAs of the Sitagliptin (base) and combination franchise approved.

At the time of writing on July 22, 2024 at 9:36 am shares of Zydus Lifesciences is  currently trading at ₹1160 which is a 1.42% dip than the previous close. Zydus Lifesciences stock has gained a total of 89% in the last one year, and witnessed a 66% gain since the beginning of the year.

Impressively, all three NDAs achieved first-cycle approval (FCA), indicating a smooth and efficient review process by the USFDA. Zituvimet XR will be manufactured at Zydus Lifesciences’ formulation manufacturing facility located in Ahmedabad SEZ.

According to data from IQVIA (MAT May 2024), the US market for DPP-IV inhibitors (oral diabetes medications) and their combinations is valued at approximately USD 9.5 billion.

Zydus Lifesciences, formerly known as Cadila Healthcare Limited, is a prominent Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad. The company, Zydus Lifesciences is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of generic drugs and has established a strong presence in the healthcare sector through its innovative product portfolio.

Zydus Lifesciences continues to contribute significantly to global healthcare by developing and marketing high-quality pharmaceutical products. The approval of Zituvimet XR is expected to enhance Zydus’ market presence in the US diabetes medication segment and contribute to the company’s growth.

The company’s consistent focus on research and development, along with its robust manufacturing capabilities, underscores its commitment to delivering effective healthcare solutions.

 

Related Tags

  • Pharma news
  • USFDA
  • Zituvimet XR
  • Zydus Lifesciences
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.