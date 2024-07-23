iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zydus secures COFEPRIS approval for Bhava Biosimilar in Mexico

23 Jul 2024 , 02:07 PM

On July 22, 2024, Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received approval from Mexico’s regulatory authority, COFEPRIS, to market Bhava, a Bevacizumab biosimilar.

Bhava will be available in two strengths: 100 mg/4 ml and 400 mg/16 ml. It is designed to treat various cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer, non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic breast cancer, glioblastoma, advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and ovarian cancer.

According to a 2020 WHO report, the most common types of cancer in Mexico include breast, prostate, colorectal, and thyroid cancers.

Zydus Lifesciences initially developed and launched the Bevacizumab biosimilar in India in 2015 under the brand name Bryxta, following research at the Zydus Research Centre. Approximately 50,000 patients have been treated with this therapy since its introduction.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding its biosimilar pipeline, particularly in oncology. He stated that Bhava represents a significant step in providing affordable, need-based therapies to patients in Latin America.

At the time of writing on July 23, 2024 at 2:00 pm shares of Zydus Lifesciences is  currently trading at ₹1150 which is a 0.39% dip than the previous close. Zydus Lifesciences stock has gained a total of 87% in the last one year, and witnessed a 64% gain since the beginning of the year.

Last week, Zydus Lifesciences received two observations from the USFDA regarding its transdermal manufacturing site in the SEZ at Ahmedabad. The inspection took place from July 15 to 19, 2024. The company expressed confidence in addressing the observations within the required timeline and is dedicated to resolving the issues promptly.

Zydus Lifesciences, previously known as Cadila Healthcare Limited, is a major Indian multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ahmedabad. The company focuses on the manufacturing of generic drugs and is listed at 100th position in the Fortune India 500 list as of 2020.

Related Tags

  • Zydus Lifesciences
  • Zydus Lifesciences Approval
  • Zydus Lifesciences news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.