Zydus' Zynext Ventures Invests in Illexcor to Advance Sickle Cell Drug

13 Mar 2025 , 12:21 AM

On March 12, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd’s venture capital arm, Zynext Ventures USA LLC, announced an investment in Illexcor Therapeutics. Illexcor Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the creation of next-generation oral therapies to treat patients living with sickle cell disease (SCD). This investment is in line with Zynext Ventures’ mission to invest in transformative healthcare innovations that meet large unmet medical needs.

Illexcor is developing a first-in-class oral drug that acts on the underlying cause of sickle cell disease. Their lead asset, currently at the preclinical stage, is designed to prevent polymerization and sicking by binding to hemoglobin S. The drug could be the first medicine that modifies the underlying disease in sickle cell disease.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, MD of Zydus Lifesciences echoed that when he said that the investment highlights Zydus’ focus on rare and orphan diseases. He addressed the toll that sickle cell disease takes on the lives of patients and expressed support for Illexcor’s work toward a new therapeutic solution.

Sickle cell disease affects almost 10 million people worldwide, with a strong influence on both quality of life and longevity. All hope for much more effective forms of oral drug therapies to combat the disease. Andrew Fleischman, the CEO of Illexcor, said in a statement that the company is gearing up to move forward with its lead drug, ILX002, and intends to enter clinical trials later this year.

ILX002 is part of an ideal solution where sickle cell patients can be cured, said Fleischman who expressed hope that it could be a first-in-class treatment for sickle cell patients, not only in the U.S., but worldwide. Illexcor’s third strategic partner, Zydus Lifesciences, was previously cited as a partner “further along the path” in the program’s planned milestone pipeline alongside Zynext Ventures being noted as ultimately, a partner to help take ILX002 to market.

