ACC Ltd's net profit up y-o-y by 216%

ACC Ltd ‘s net profit in the March quarter increased y-o-y by 216% to ₹749 crore. It was ₹237 Crore in the same period last year.
On a stand-alone basis, its sales were ₹5,398 Crore, up 13% over the previous year.
Comparing the quarter’s net profit to the same period last year, it increased by 300% to ₹945 Crore on a consolidated basis. From ₹4,791 Crore to ₹5,409 Crore, the total revenue from operations increased for the previous year.
A dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 was declared by the Adani Group corporation.
According to ACC, its combined EBIT for the quarter was ₹721 Crore, up from ₹411 Crore in the corresponding period the previous year. Additionally, the EBIT margin increased from 8.6% in Q4 FY23 to 13.3% in Q4 FY24.
“Outlook for cement industry remains positive based on higher budgetary allocation to infrastructure and construction and government’s push for affordable housing along with green energy transition, demand-supply dynamics, and greater consolidation,” the business stated in a statement.
According to a sector report released on April 23 by markets analytics firm Crisil, cement volume growth rebounded to a healthy 7-8% on-year in the final quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by an aggressive volume push, following a ~15% on-year growth in the first half and a moderate slowdown in the third quarter due to regional obstacles.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.