iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Group profit in FY24 up by 55% to ₹30,000 Crore

1 Jun 2024 , 03:04 PM

Following the negative impact of the Hindenburg crisis on its reputation last year, Adani Group’s earnings after tax (PAT) in FY24 increased by 55% to ₹30,768 Crore, indicating that the apples-to-airport conglomerate is gradually returning to growth.

“The Adani group’s EBITDA (i.e., for the listed universe) increased by 40% YoY to ₹660 Billion in FY24, driven by lower imported coal prices, higher volumes, merchant contribution, and more than doubling of Adani Power’s EBITDA from capacity addition. EBITDA increase for the other group firms ranged from 16 to 33%, with the exception of Adani Wilmar, which had a YoY decrease.

Growth in new incubation industries, such as new energy, solar, airports, and IRM trading enterprises, drove Adani Enterprise’s 29% YoY EBITDA growth. The EBITDA scale up at Ambuja Cement was driven by a significant increase in unit EBITDA. While Adani Green’s 33% EBITDA growth was fueled by a 2.8GW capacity addition and a 100bps increase in CUF, Adani Port’s 24% EBITDA growth was primarily driven by volume growth.

Adani Total Gas’s 27% YoY growth was driven by 15% volume growth and gross margin expansion helped by lower gas costs, while Adani Energy Solutions’ 16% EBITDA growth was driven by new line addition. Due to misaligned hedges and inventory losses brought on by the drop in oil prices, Adani Wilmar’s EBITDA decreased year over year.

The group’s net debt at the end of FY24 was unchanged from ₹2.3 Trillion to ₹2.2 Trillion in FY24. Net debt/EBITDA increased significantly from 5x YoY to 3.3x FY24 EBITDA. In FY24, net debt for Adani Ports and Adani Power decreased. The study stated that new capital expenditure projects that the companies had undertaken were the reason for the increase in leverage for Adani Enterprises and Adani Green.

 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • adani enterprise
  • Adani Group
  • Adani port
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.