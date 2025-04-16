Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited announced its FY25 business update. The company reported a steady jump in bookings via its subsidiary Birla Estates. The business logged its highest-ever annual booking value of ₹8,000 Crore in FY25. The booking value more than doubled against the previous year.

The business’s growth was fueled by the successful launch of Birla Arnaa in Gurugram (Phase I). This project achieved a booking value of ₹3,100 Crore across over 300 units. The Bengaluru market also played a vital role with multiple launches during the year.

Birla Estates also debuted in Pune and launched 5 projects in the last quarter across NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. This marks the company’s strongest quarter to date.

The company follows a mixed development model via outright land purchases and joint ventures. The real estate business currently operates in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and NCR, with an expanding commercial portfolio in Worli.

K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO, stated that the company registered a compounded annual growth rate of 77% from FY20 to FY25. Aditya Birla Real Estate is among the fastest-growing real estate players in India. The company plans to float about 8 projects in FY26, with luxurious and premium housing being the focus.

