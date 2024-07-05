iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Ahluwalia contracts surges on ₹572 Crore order win

5 Jul 2024 , 03:18 PM

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) surged 18% in today’s intraday trading session, hitting a new all-time high of ₹1,542 apiece. The surge followed the announcement of a substantial ₹572 crore construction order from the Airports Authority of India.

At the time of writing on July 5, 2024 at 3:12 pm, shares of Ahluwalia is currently trading at ₹1475.85 which is a 12.96% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 119% in the last one year, and 87% since the beginning of the year.

The order involves the construction of a new terminal building, allied structures, and external development works under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

This is the company’s second major order win in just over a month. On June 10, it secured a ₹98.80 crore order from Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services for MEP work at the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneshwar. Earlier in June, it received an ₹88.15 crore order from Daffodil Hotel Private Limited for civil work at Park Hyatt Goa.

Ahluwalia Contracts is an integrated construction company with over five decades of expertise in infrastructure development. In FY24, the company’s gross order book increased to ₹111,799 million from ₹81,627 million in FY23, representing 37% year-on-year growth.

Related Tags

  • Ahluwalia
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.