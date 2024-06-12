iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

AIG, Creativeland form joint venture

12 Jun 2024 , 12:43 PM

In order to capitalise on the developing content creation market in India, the talent management company Artist International Group (AIG), based in Beverly Hills, has established a joint venture (JV) with Creativeland Studios. The joint venture will be called AIG India.

Through this relationship, Creativeland Studio’s knowledge of the Indian market is combined with AIG’s vast network and expertise in the Hollywood sector.

The JV, which is currently revealing its roster of Indian talent, will represent Hollywood and international talent in the Indian subcontinent in addition to promoting Indian talent worldwide across artistic disciplines.

AIG’s global talent roster, which is led by seasoned industry veteran David Unger, comprises, among others, Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Fan Bingbing, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Gong Li.

According to David Unger, a third of the content originates from India, making it a veritable gold mine of creativity. “Through this joint venture, we aim to unlock new avenues for Indian artists to showcase their work globally and hope to bring Hollywood and global talents to India, fostering true collaborations.”

Creativeland Studios’ founder Sajan Raj Kurup asserted that creativity and content transcend geographical boundaries. “We can broaden our creative horizons and give our talent the international exposure they deserve by partnering with David and launching AIG India, and vice versa.”

Through the purchase of London-based Creators Inc., Sajan Raj Kurup, the head of Creativeland Asia Network, established Creativeland Studios in 2023.

The combined brand worth of the top 25 Indian celebrities increased by 29.1% to reach $1.6 billion in 2022, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report.

According to a recent EY-Collective Artists report, influencer marketing in India is predicted to grow by 25% by 2024 to reach ₹2,344 Crore, and by 2026 to reach ₹3,375 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click on: https://www.indiainfoline.com/

For doing stock trading & investments, go to: https://ttweb.indiainfoline.com/trade/Login.aspx

For loans, go to: https://www.iifl.com/

Related Tags

  • Artist International Group
  • Creativeland Studios
  • India
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Tata Power Renewable Inks First Battery Storage Deal with NHPC for Kerala Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:21 PM
Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Axis Bank Q1 Update: PAT falls 4% to ₹5,806 Crore; stock slips ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:09 PM
Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Strengthen Its Hold in Consumer Durables

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|01:59 PM
Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Wipro Q1 Results: Cons PAT logs ~11% growth at ₹3,330 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2025|12:18 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.