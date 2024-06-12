AIG, Creativeland form joint venture

In order to capitalise on the developing content creation market in India, the talent management company Artist International Group (AIG), based in Beverly Hills, has established a joint venture (JV) with Creativeland Studios. The joint venture will be called AIG India.

Through this relationship, Creativeland Studio’s knowledge of the Indian market is combined with AIG’s vast network and expertise in the Hollywood sector.

The JV, which is currently revealing its roster of Indian talent, will represent Hollywood and international talent in the Indian subcontinent in addition to promoting Indian talent worldwide across artistic disciplines.

AIG’s global talent roster, which is led by seasoned industry veteran David Unger, comprises, among others, Michelle Yeoh, Anil Kapoor, Fan Bingbing, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Gong Li.

According to David Unger, a third of the content originates from India, making it a veritable gold mine of creativity. “Through this joint venture, we aim to unlock new avenues for Indian artists to showcase their work globally and hope to bring Hollywood and global talents to India, fostering true collaborations.”

Creativeland Studios’ founder Sajan Raj Kurup asserted that creativity and content transcend geographical boundaries. “We can broaden our creative horizons and give our talent the international exposure they deserve by partnering with David and launching AIG India, and vice versa.”

Through the purchase of London-based Creators Inc., Sajan Raj Kurup, the head of Creativeland Asia Network, established Creativeland Studios in 2023.

The combined brand worth of the top 25 Indian celebrities increased by 29.1% to reach $1.6 billion in 2022, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report.

According to a recent EY-Collective Artists report, influencer marketing in India is predicted to grow by 25% by 2024 to reach ₹2,344 Crore, and by 2026 to reach ₹3,375 Crore.

