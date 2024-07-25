Alembic Pharma's Luphenazine Tablets Get USFDA Nod

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has achieved final FDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg.
The authorised ANDA is therapeutically similar to Apothecon’s reference listed drug product (RLD), Prolixin Tablets in strengths of 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg. Fluphenazine hydrochloride tablets, USP are recommended for the treatment of psychotic illnesses.
Alembic has 210 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 182 final approvals and 28 tentative clearances.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.