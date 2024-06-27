Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO subscription details on day 3

The Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO, which started on June 25, 2024, will close its subscription today, on June 27, 2024. With a price band of ₹267 to ₹281 per share, Allied Blenders and Distillers intends to list its IPO on both the BSE and NSE.

This public issue aims to raise ₹1500 crore, comprising a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS) shares. As of June 27, 2024, at 12:44 pm, the IPO is subscribed 4.39 times overall, according to BSE data.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to 0.20 times their portion, while non-institutional investors subscribed to 12.72 times. Retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed to 2.77 times, and the employee portion was oversubscribed by 7.42 times.