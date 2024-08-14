Apollo Hospitals Surges on Strong Q1 Results

Apollo Hospitals shares rose 4% after announcing an 83% YoY increase in Q1 PAT.
Apollo Hospitals’ shares gained 4.2% to a day high of Rs 6864.95 on the BSE after the firm declared a net profit of Rs 305 crore for the first quarter ended June 2024, up from Rs 167 crore the previous year.
The company’s income from operations climbed 15% year on year (YoY) in the reporting period to Rs 5,086 crore, up from Rs 4,418 crore in the previous year quarter.
Healthcare services revenue surged 15% year on year to Rs 2,637 crore, while EBITDA increased 15% to Rs 622 crore. The segment’s PAT was Rs 328 crore, up 24% year on year.
Q1 was in line with expectations. A significant increase in occupancy was seen.
Weak ARPOB growth, Apollo 24/7’s GMV growth, and margin declines were viewed as notable concerns, but robust revenue growth across sectors and a significant improvement in occupancy were viewed positively.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.