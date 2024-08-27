Apple's India Expansion Could Create 600,000 Jobs by March

Apple’s ecosystem in India is expected to create up to 600,000 jobs by the end of the fiscal year, highlighting the company’s rapid expansion in the country as it seeks to diversify production away from China.

According to estimates and statistics supplied to the government by Apple and its suppliers, the Indian workforce will consist of 200,000 direct employment created by the end of March, with women accounting for a majority of 70%.

According to ET, Apple’s three contract manufacturers in India–Foxconn, Wistron (now Tata Electronics), and Pegatron–have created 80,872 direct jobs, while broader suppliers such as the Tata Group, Salcomp, Motherson, Foxlink in Tamil Nadu, Sunwoda in Uttar Pradesh, ATL in Haryana, and Jabil in Maharashtra have created approximately 84,000 direct jobs.

According Apple officials who talked to ET, the Cupertino-based smartphone giant has been India’s single greatest blue-collar job creator in recent years, with the majority of employees being women and first-timers.

