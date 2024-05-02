Maruti Suzuki's April sales up y-o-y by 4.7%

Maruti Suzuki India announced on Wednesday that its April sales were 1,68,089 vehicles, up 4.7% from the previous year. In the same month previous year, the business sent 1,60,529 units to its dealers, according to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

It also stated that total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,952 units, up from 1,37,320 units during the same period last year.

Sales of Alto and S-Presso automobiles, which are part of the small segment, decreased to 11,519 units in April 2023 from 14,110 units.

Compact car sales, which include those of the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, also decreased to 56,953 last month from 74,935 units in the same month last year.

The Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, and XL6 utility vehicles saw a sales increase to 56,553 units last month from 36,754 units the previous month.

Van sales decreased by 10.504 units from the previous year to 12,060 units in April, while light commercial vehicle Super Carry sales increased to 2,496 units from 2,199 units in April 2023.

According to MSI, its exports for the month of May were 22,160 units, up from 16,971 units during the same period the previous year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com