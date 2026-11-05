Ashok Leyland Share Price Jumps Over 10%: What’s Driving the Rally?

Ashok Leyland was one of the biggest stories on Dalal Street on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The commercial vehicle maker’s shares jumped sharply in morning trade, making it the top gainer in the Nifty Auto index, which itself rose more than 3%.

Here is a look at what happened, why investors are buying, and what comes next.

Ashok Leyland share price today

On the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 171.95, up as much as 11.65%. This was its fourth straight session of gains.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 163.94 against the previous close of Rs 154.03. By 12:36 PM it was trading at Rs 170.35, up 10.60%. The NSE session low was Rs 161.81 and the high was Rs 171.94.

Over four sessions, the stock has now climbed nearly 19%.

Note: The 11.65% figure is the intraday peak on the BSE. The 10.60% gain and the Rs 170.35 price are NSE figures as of 12:36 PM and may differ from the final closing numbers.

Why is Ashok Leyland rallying?

1. Strong October sales

The biggest trigger is the company’s October sales. Total vehicle sales, including domestic and export volumes, rose 23% year-on-year to 21,888 units, compared with 17,820 units in the same month last year. A jump of that size signals healthy demand for trucks and buses.

2. Festive season boost for auto stocks

Strong festive season sales have lifted the auto sector as a whole, and Ashok Leyland is benefiting from that wave. The broader market rally on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty extending their winning streak, has added further momentum.

3. Q2 results on November 14

Investors are also positioning ahead of the next earnings update. The board will meet on November 14 to approve the results for the second quarter and first half of FY27, covering the period ended September 30, 2026. Stocks often move ahead of results as traders bet on strong numbers.

Ashok Leyland share price returns

The stock has rewarded long-term holders well:

Period Return 1 month ~12% 6 months 7% 1 year 22% 2 years 62% 3 years 103% 5 years 136%

The three-year return of 103% means the stock has roughly doubled in that time. Over six months, however, the gain is a more modest 7%, which shows that much of the recent strength has come in a short burst.

What should investors watch next?

A near-19% rise in just four sessions is a steep move, especially with results around the corner. That raises the bar for the November 14 numbers. Investors will want to see whether strong October volumes translate into solid revenue, margins and profit for the September quarter.

Three things to watch:

Q2 and H1 FY27 results on November 14, and management commentary on demand

on November 14, and management commentary on demand Monthly sales trends for November, to see if the festive momentum holds

for November, to see if the festive momentum holds Broader market direction, since a pullback in the Nifty could drag even strong stocks lower

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