iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Asian Paints invests Rs 1,305 crore in expanding capacity of its Mysuru plant

1 Jul 2024 , 03:05 PM

Asian Paints Ltd., India’s largest paints manufacturer, has invested ₹1,305 Crore from internal accruals to boost installed capacity at its Mysuru plant.

Following approval from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the paints giant raised the capacity of its Mysuru facility to 6 lakh KL per year from 3 lakh KL per year to suit the company’s medium-term capacity requirements.

The Mysuru plant’s current capacity utilisation is approximately 78% of its installed production capacity of 3 lakh KL per year (original installed production capacity), according to a stock exchange filing.

This is to inform that the Mysuru plant’s installed capacity has been expanded to 6,00,000 KL per year to satisfy the firm’s medium-term capacity requirements, the company stated.

Asian Paints’ decorative business experienced a 10% volume growth rate. The company’s quarterly net profit was ₹1,275 Crore, with revenue of ₹8,731 Crore.

The paints major ascribed the sales loss to sluggish demand and downtrading in the premium sector. Downtrading is essentially when a client switches from pricey to less-priced alternatives.

However, MD and CEO Amit Syngle stated that the company is confident of a pickup in demand circumstances due to a positive monsoon outlook.

Asian Paints said in its March quarter profits that it has reduced prices by 3.7%.

Asian Paints develops a comprehensive range of paints for ornamental and industrial applications, as well as waterproofing, adhesives, and services. The company also operates in the Home Decor category, where it sells modular kitchens and wardrobes, as well as bathroom fittings and sanitaryware.

At around 10.48 AM, Asian Paints was trading almost flat at ₹2,918 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,917.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,925, and ₹2,888, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Asian paints
  • Asian Paints Investment
  • Asian Paints News
  • Asian Paints Share
  • Asian Paints Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.