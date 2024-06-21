Aster DM Healthcare stock price up by more than 6% today

On June 21, Aster DM Healthcare’s stock experienced a significant sale, with 9.3% of its equity being sold for ₹1,607 Crore through block deals. This sale is likely part of private equity firm Olympus’ plan to reduce its stake in the company.
Details of the Sale
Background on Olympus’ Stake in Aster DM
On June 20, Moneycontrol reported that Olympus was looking to sell a 5% equity stake in Aster DM, with an option to sell another 5%, potentially marking its complete exit from the company. Earlier in March, Olympus had sold 9.8% of its stake for ₹1,978 Crore at ₹405-406.72 per share, leaving it with a 10.1% shareholding.
Market Reaction
Aster DM Healthcare’s share price saw a slight increase on June 21, following a 1.1% gain the previous day. The stock traded above ₹357 in the opening trade. Despite this, the stock has fallen nearly 19% since Olympus’ last stake sale in late March and is down 36% from its mid-April high.
Company Background and Strategic Moves
Aster DM Healthcare launched a significant internal restructuring in 2022 to unlock value. This involved engaging with Gulf and sovereign funds to sell stakes in its Middle East business.
Aster DM Healthcare operates primarily in India and the Middle East and made its domestic market debut in February 2018. The promoter family currently holds a 41.88% stake in the company.
