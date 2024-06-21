iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aster DM Healthcare stock price up by more than 6% today

21 Jun 2024 , 09:37 AM

On June 21, Aster DM Healthcare’s stock experienced a significant sale, with 9.3% of its equity being sold for ₹1,607 Crore through block deals. This sale is likely part of private equity firm Olympus’ plan to reduce its stake in the company.

Details of the Sale

  • Stake Sold: 9.3% equity of Aster DM Healthcare.
  • Value: ₹1,607 Crore.
  • Price per Share: ₹345, which is over 3% lower than the previous closing price and about 15% lower than Olympus’ last sale price.

Background on Olympus’ Stake in Aster DM

On June 20, Moneycontrol reported that Olympus was looking to sell a 5% equity stake in Aster DM, with an option to sell another 5%, potentially marking its complete exit from the company. Earlier in March, Olympus had sold 9.8% of its stake for ₹1,978 Crore at ₹405-406.72 per share, leaving it with a 10.1% shareholding.

Market Reaction

Aster DM Healthcare’s share price saw a slight increase on June 21, following a 1.1% gain the previous day. The stock traded above ₹357 in the opening trade. Despite this, the stock has fallen nearly 19% since Olympus’ last stake sale in late March and is down 36% from its mid-April high.

Company Background and Strategic Moves

Aster DM Healthcare launched a significant internal restructuring in 2022 to unlock value. This involved engaging with Gulf and sovereign funds to sell stakes in its Middle East business.

  • November 2022: The company approved the sale of its GCC (Gulf Co-Operation Council) business to Alpha GCC Holdings Ltd for an equity value of $1 billion.

Aster DM Healthcare operates primarily in India and the Middle East and made its domestic market debut in February 2018. The promoter family currently holds a 41.88% stake in the company.

 

Related Tags

  • Aster DM Healthcare
  • Aster DM Healthcare block deal
  • Aster DM Healthcare share price
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.