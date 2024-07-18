iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Aurobindo Pharma to buyback shares at a 6.5% premium

18 Jul 2024 , 11:32 AM

On Tuesday, Hyderabad-based medicine company Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. announced its first ever buyback of equity shares valued up to ₹750 Crore. Shares, however, have fallen since the news.

Aurobindo Pharma plans to buy back up to 51.36 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹1, representing 0.88% of its total equity.

Aurobindo Pharma’s buyback price is set at ₹1,460 per share, a 6.6% premium to its Tuesday closing price. This would be the first-ever share buyback of the company.

Aurobindo Pharma will buy back shares under the “tender offer” procedure, which requires the corporation to purchase the shares at a fixed price. To learn more about the distinction between a tender offer and an open market repurchase, click here.

The record date for the share buyback has been set as July 30, 2024. Promoters of the company will also participate in the share buyback.

As of the June quarter, Aurobindo Pharma’s promoters owned 51.8% of the company, while India’s mutual funds held 19.17%. Foreign portfolio investors hold a 16.73% stake.

At around 11.15 AM, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 1.85% lower at ₹1,345.25 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,371.05 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,377.80, and ₹1,342.50, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Aurobindo Pharma
  • Aurobindo Pharma Buyback
  • Aurobindo Pharma News
  • Aurobindo Pharma Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.