iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Axis Bank to focus more on getting accounts of foreign firms operating in India

7 May 2024 , 01:34 PM

Axis Bank is focusing on businesses with strong relationships to India from nations like South Korea, Japan, the US, Germany, Italy, and France. However, because of linguistic and cultural obstacles, managing relationships with South Korean and Japanese companies has proven more difficult.

To assist the lender in gaining business from international corporations, Axis Bank Ltd. is searching for Asian expats to hire.

The bank is focusing on mid-sized businesses in this sector, which is its fastest-growing business segment within its corporate banking division. It just surpassed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. to become the third largest private lender in India. As per Rajiv Anand, Axis’ deputy managing director, multinational banks perceive this market as “under-served.”

 

According to Anand, the bank is looking to hire foreign nationals who can assist in establishing relationships with businesses and their executives. Thus far, it has employed a Japanese national who was transferred to Mumbai and a Korean expatriate who is based in Bengaluru.

India’s banking industry has been hiring, yet the nation lacks the depth of homegrown expertise found in other, more developed countries. Investment banks, for example, are reportedly looking to hire individuals who developed their careers overseas and headhunters report that this year, salary increases for financial professionals in India could surpass those in other Asian countries by 10%.

According to data provided by Bloomberg, Axis is rated sixth for foreign currency loans and second behind HDFC Bank Ltd. for local currency loans arranged in India thus far this year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Axis Bank
  • Banking
  • International Clients
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.