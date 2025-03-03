iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Auto reported 2% rise in sales in Feb 2025

3 Mar 2025 , 12:27 PM

Bajaj Auto, the automobiles major recorded 2% rise in sales reaching 3,52,071 units in February 2025. The company shared update in its recent update that the sales are higher than the same month in last year.

Although, the domestic 2W sales declined by 14%, with 1,46,138 units sold, down from 1,70,527 units in February 2024.

Bajaj Auto reported around 23% rise in two-wheeler exports, with 1,53,280 units shipped in February 2025. The company said in its statement that despite drop it has seen overall growth driven by strong demand in international markets.

Meanwhile, total commercial vehicle sales grew by 1%, reaching 52,653 units, up from 51,978 units in February 2024. Despite a dip in domestic two-wheeler sales, the company continues to expand its presence in global markets, driving overall growth.

  Bajaj Auto
  Bajaj Auto sales
