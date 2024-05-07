iifl-logo
BDO India starts BDO Executive Search

7 May 2024 , 01:19 PM

With the introduction of BDO Executive Search Services, professional services company BDO India is venturing into the executive search and leadership advice domains. This will enable its parent company’s clientele, spanning over 165 countries, to leverage India’s leadership talent pool.

According to a statement released by BDO India on Tuesday, BDO Executive Search Services will serve as a catalyst between executives and companies, helping them find the best personnel for the right project and company.

The company has named Shivani Desai as CEO of BDO Executive Search Services in order to lead the endeavour. Desai has more than ten years of experience finding senior talent for teams and portfolio companies as an advisor to boards, CXOs, and leading international investment firms.

According to Milind Kothari, managing partner of BDO India, “BDO Executive Search Services aims to identify promising leaders in India’s vast talent base and connect them with businesses, helping to build high-performing leadership teams that deliver long-term value.” “Growth is evident given our global leverage, the Indian market’s potential, and the corresponding demand for leadership talent.”

 

According to Kothari, the company wants to rank in the top five in the Indian executive talent market.

“With our extensive service portfolio supported by tech and AI tools, we are committed to finding and developing leaders who create meaningful impact,” stated Shivani Desai.

In addition to board services, executive assessments, executive search, forensic talent diligence, and HR advisory for a range of leadership roles and important industries, BDO Executive Search Services provides a comprehensive range of solutions and consultative experience.

After establishing itself in Mumbai, the company plans to grow in other important Indian cities, such as Bengaluru and New Delhi.

  • BDO India
  • Executive Search
  • Hiring Services
