iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bharti Airtel may acquire additional 3% stake in Indus Towers

24 Jun 2024 , 03:02 PM

Bharti Airtel is reportedly in talks with Vodafone Plc to acquire an additional 3% stake in Indus Towers, according to CNBC TV18 sources. As of June 24, Bharti Airtel’s stock showed little movement, trading at ₹1,414.3, slightly down from the previous close.

Last week, Vodafone Group sold an 18% equity stake in Indus Towers through block deals, amounting to about ₹15,300 Crore. This sale reduced Vodafone’s stake in Indus Towers to 3.1%.

Bharti Airtel recently acquired an additional 1% stake in Indus Towers during this transaction, increasing its total holding to nearly 49%. If Bharti Airtel proceeds with the proposed acquisition, it would become the majority stakeholder with a 52% share in Indus Towers.

CNBC TV18 reported that Bharti Airtel plans to merge Indus Towers with its data center business, Nxtra. The cash flow from Indus Towers would be used to expand Nxtra, aiming to make Airtel’s telecom business more asset-light. This merger is expected to unlock value and facilitate an exit for Carlyle, which acquired a 24% stake in Nxtra in 2020.

Vodafone intends to use the proceeds from its stake sale to settle dues with Indus Towers. A recent Reuters report mentioned that Vodafone Group is looking to sell its entire $2.3 Billion stake in Indus Towers to reduce its substantial net debt of $42.17 Billion. Vodafone’s plan to offload its 28% stake in Indus Towers, announced in 2022, had seen slow progress until the recent transactions.

By consolidating its majority shareholding in Indus Towers and merging it with Nxtra, Bharti Airtel aims to strategically capitalize on Indus Towers, further solidifying its market position.

Related Tags

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Indus Towers
  • nxtra
  • Vodafone Idea
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.