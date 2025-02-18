iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Bharti Airtel’s stake worth ₹8,475 Crore change hands in block deal

18 Feb 2025 , 01:41 PM

Bharti Airtel witnessed a block deal worth ₹8,475 Crore in Tuesday’s morning trade. As per the reports, as many as 5.1 Crore shares changed hands during the block trade. The company’s promoter Indian Continent Investment offloaded nearly 0.84% of stake in the company.

On Monday, it was reported that Bharti Airtel’s promoter Indian Continent Investment Limited may sell approximately 0.80% stake in the telecom giant, at a share price of ₹1,658.80.

At the end of December 2024, the promoter entity held 3.31% stake in Bharti Airtel.

This transaction comes after Bharti Telecom’s recent acquisition of an additional 1.2% stake in Airtel from ICIL. Thereafter, Bharti Telecom now holds about 40.47% stake in Airtel.

Following this development, Bharti Airtel was trading 0.70% lower at ₹1,663.95 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,675.55 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,695.95, and ₹1,655.80, respectively.

Apart from this, the telecom operator also announced that it has secured the new SEA-ME-WE 6 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-West Europe-6, or SMW6) submarine cable in Chennai.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Bharti Airtel Block Deal
  • Bharti Airtel news
  • Bharti Airtel Stake
  • Bharti Airtel Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Crude prices remains steady

Crude prices remains steady

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Feb 2025|02:01 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 18, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on February 18, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Feb 2025|02:00 PM
Cochin Shipyard inks pact with AP Moller-Maersk

Cochin Shipyard inks pact with AP Moller-Maersk

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Feb 2025|01:58 PM
Bharti Airtel’s stake worth ₹8,475 Crore change hands in block deal

Bharti Airtel’s stake worth ₹8,475 Crore change hands in block deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Feb 2025|01:41 PM
Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscription status

Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO subscription status

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Feb 2025|12:52 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.