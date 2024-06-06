iifl-logo

BHEL gets ₹3,500 Crore order from Adani Power

6 Jun 2024 , 11:10 AM

On Wednesday, Adani Power Ltd (APL) awarded BHEL a contract worth over ₹3,500 Crore to build a 2×800 MW thermal power plant (TPP) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Under the contract signed on June 5, 2024, BHEL will be in charge of the supply of equipment, including boilers, turbines, generators, and associated auxiliaries, as well as the supervision of erection and commissioning for the power plant based on ‘supercritical technology.’

According to a stock exchange filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has received an order from Adani Power Ltd. (APL) to set up the 2×800 MW TPP in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The boilers and turbine generators will be produced at BHEL’s Trichy and Haridwar factories. Adani Power, a domestic company, has placed the order. The order’s execution timeframe includes the supply of unit-1 within 35 months and unit-2 within 41 months.

Bharat Heavy Electricals has also received an order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP) Private Ltd to build a 2×800 MW thermal power project in Mirzapur Phase I in Uttar Pradesh. The work order is valued at around ₹3,500 Crore.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, BHEL’s net profit decreased by 25.6% to ₹489.6 Crore compared to the previous year. In the same quarter, Bharat Heavy Electricals reported a net profit of ₹658 Crore. The company’s income from operations climbed by 0.4% to ₹8,260.3 Crore, up from ₹8,227 Crore the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA decreased by 30.6% to ₹727.9 Crore in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, from ₹1,049 Crore the previous year. The EBITDA margin in the reporting quarter was 8.8%, compared to 12.8% in the previous year.

