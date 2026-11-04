BHEL Share Price Jumps 5% on securing ₹28,000 crore Orders from Adani Power

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electronics Ltd (BHEL) surged as much as 6% on Wednesday – 4th November 2026, after the company stated that it has received orders worth ₹28,000 crore from Adani Power. The order values to four projects valued between ₹20,000 to ₹28,000 crore.

According to the regulatory filings of the company – the order agreement requires BHEL to supply equipment including Boiler, Turbine, and Generator along with other auxiliaries and allied services for four projects. The value of each project is noted to be approximately ₹5,000 crore to ₹7,000 crore, which is excluding the GST applicable.

The company order book currently stands at ₹2,57,571 crore as of September 2026. The order book comprises of orders worth ₹30,000 crore that the company obtained in the first half of FY27.

The shares of the company were trading 5.5% higher at 422.70 as at 12:55 PM on 04th November 2026, on NSE. The shares touched their intraday high of ₹425.30 in the early trading session. The shares are currently trading 9% down from its 52-week high trading note of ₹464 that it achieved on 14th October 2026.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd, on the other hand are also trading higher by 2.56% at 200.47 on NSE.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.