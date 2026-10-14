BHEL Share Price Rises Nearly 5% as Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 120%

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) climbed on Wednesday after the state-owned engineering company reported a sharp rise in profit for the September quarter. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹463.25 on the NSE, up 4.72% from its previous close of ₹442.35.

At 2:37 PM, BHEL shares were trading at ₹460, up 3.99%. The stock has gained 58.16% so far in 2026, taking its market capitalisation to around ₹1.60 lakh crore at the reported snapshot.

The rally followed strong Q2 FY27 results, with profit growth outpacing the rise in revenue.

BHEL Q2 Results: Profit More Than Doubles

BHEL reported a net profit of ₹810 crore for Q2 FY27, a 120.1% increase from ₹368 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 23.8% year-on-year to ₹9,300 crore from ₹7,511 crore. Operating performance also improved. EBITDA increased 76.6% to ₹1,026 crore, compared with ₹581 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin expanded to 11% from 7.7% in Q2 FY26. The improvement suggests that BHEL retained a larger share of revenue as operating earnings during the quarter.

BHEL Approves ₹500 Crore Manufacturing Expansion

Alongside its quarterly results, BHEL’s board approved capital expenditure of around ₹500 crore to expand thermal and nuclear equipment manufacturing facilities at its Heavy Electrical Equipment Plant in Haridwar.

The investment is aimed at strengthening the company’s manufacturing capacity in these segments. The planned expansion is another development investors may track as demand for power-generation equipment remains important to BHEL’s business.

The company also approved the merger of its Electrical Machines Repair Plant in Mumbai with its Electronics Division in Bengaluru. The Electronics Division will serve as the merged unit, effective November 1, 2026.

BHEL Share Price: Key Levels

Particulars Details Previous close ₹442.35 Opening price ₹445.00 Intraday high ₹463.25 Intraday low ₹439.15 Price at 2:37 PM ₹460.00 Gain at 2:37 PM 3.99% 2026 year-to-date return 58.16% Market capitalisation Approx. ₹1,59,757 crore

What’s Behind the BHEL Stock Rally?

The sharp rise in quarterly profit, higher revenue and improved operating margins were the main positives in BHEL’s results. The ₹500 crore manufacturing expansion also puts the spotlight on its thermal and nuclear equipment capabilities.

The stock’s 58.16% gain so far this year shows that BHEL has already delivered a strong run in 2026. Whether the rally continues will depend on how the company sustains its earnings growth and converts its manufacturing investments into business performance.

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