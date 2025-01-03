Biocon unit gets approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

Biotechnology company Biocon Ltd stated on Thursday (January 2) that its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma Ltd, has acquired permission from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its Tacrolimus capsules in 0.5mg, 1mg, and 5mg strengths.

Tacrolimus, an immunosuppressant, is used to reduce organ rejection in transplant patients by suppressing the immune system. This approval broadens Biocon’s portfolio of complicated medicinal products and reinforces its position in the global pharmaceutical industry.

“The approval further adds to Biocon’s portfolio of complex drug products and will be commercialised in the region expeditiously,” the company stated.

In the second quarter of 2024, Biocon’s net profit decreased by 84.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹27.1 Crore from ₹172 Crore in the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed 3.7% to ₹3,590.4 Crore against ₹3,462 Crore in Q2 of FY24.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 7.6% to ₹685.5 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over ₹741.3 Crore in the year-ago period.

