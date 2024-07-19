BPCL Q1FY25: Profitability Plunges Due to Weaker Margins

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY25 on July 19, showing a significant decline in profitability compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance

Standalone Net Profit: ₹3,015 Crore (down 71% YoY from ₹10,551 Crore)

₹3,015 Crore (down 71% YoY from ₹10,551 Crore) Sequential Net Profit: ₹3,015 Crore (down 29% from ₹4,224 Crore in Q4 FY24)

₹3,015 Crore (down 29% from ₹4,224 Crore in Q4 FY24) Revenue from Operations: ₹1.28 lakh Crore (nearly flat YoY)

Factors Influencing Performance

Weak Gross Refining Margins (GRMs): The company faced challenges with lower GRMs impacting profitability.

The company faced challenges with lower GRMs impacting profitability. Higher Crude Oil Prices: Elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions added pressure on margins.

Market Reaction

Following the earnings announcement, BPCL’s shares were trading 4.5% lower at ₹304 apiece at 3:11 pm.